He passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Although his family is yet to issue an official statement on his death, a reaction from film producer and actress Yvonne Nelson suggests the cause of Bob Pixel's demise.

Top celebrities, including M.anifest, John Dumelo, Fuse ODG and Sister Derby have reacted with memories and condolences to Bob’s family, but what Yvonne Nelson wrote on her Instagram gives us a clue about his death.

A few hours after Pulse.com.gh broke the news of his passing, Yvonne Nelson uploaded a blank, dark image to her Instagram page and gave it the caption, “F**K COVID”, suggesting that the novel coronavirus killed Bob Pixel.

Even though Yvonne didn’t mention Bob Pixel’s name in the post, her past working relationship with the photographer can be linked with her recent post.

Her short message reveals she was shocked by his death and that is why she cursed what killed him.