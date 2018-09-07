news

The year 2018 has been full of exciting and pretty awesome gospel songs right from January till now.

Sunday is coming, just like it always does. Every seven days. Right after Saturday. How is Sunday routine to you? Do you dread its recurrence ever week?

One of the daunting details of every Sunday is how to figure out the dress to wear and how church service is going to be like.

Finding the best in worship music is not always easy. Here are six gospel songs to make your Sunday an enjoyable experience.

Here are 6 gospel songs we hope to hear in church this weekend.

Everything -Joe Mentle

Akesse Brempong – Spontaneous Worship

Cwesi Oteng & Flo'Riva Inc - With Everything ft. Nelly Nettey (Official Video)

Mercy Chinwo - Excess Love

Patience Nyarko - Obi Nyanime feat. Bro Sammy

Joyce Blessing - I Swerve