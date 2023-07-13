A Plus loses father

A Plus revealed that he had spoken with his father just the day before, engaging in a lengthy conversation that covered topics such as politics and the passing of a cousin due to cancer in the United States. They had planned to meet on Friday, and his father had jokingly reminded him not to forget to bring some brown rice.

However, the following morning, A Plus awoke to numerous missed calls from family members. Before he could return any of the calls, he received devastating news from his cousin. His father had fallen ill and was rushed to the hospital, but tragically, he had passed away at dawn. A Plus expressed his shock and sorrow, as the sudden loss left him in disbelief.

The news of A Plus's father's passing has garnered condolences from his followers, who have expressed their sympathies during this difficult time.

ADVERTISEMENT