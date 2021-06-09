Marriage Scandal; Angry Abena Korkor exposes 'big bald snake' Eugene Nkansah (VIDEO)

"Every time you are at work, your office is at Achimota, I live almost at Ashalebotwe, you almost literally begging me every day to come and eat my pussy out ... you are always begging me and forgotten that I have proof," Abena said.

Her comments come as a reaction to Eugene showing a chat between them to radio host, Kwesi Aboakye, to read on Peace FM. According to her, the act made it look like she lied about her oral sex with Eugene.

Dragging the blogger over the act in a YouTube video, Abena Korkor added that "I always needed a friend in him but he always wants something sexual with me. Sometimes I did it but I never wanted to be in that position".

"There are times that you will be in my house, your wife will be calling ... Victoria you know that your husband has not saved name as Victoria, either Me Yiri or something. I am not in to break your marriage, me I am not interested in him," she continued.

Newly married Victoria Lebene and Eugene Osafo-Nkansah Pulse Ghana

Eugene Safo Nkansah who also works with Peace FM tied the knot with actress Victoria Lebene Mekpah in 2019 and they have been blessed with a child. Meanwhile, according to Abena, Eugene rather told her that she is the one he wanted to marry and not Victoria.

"Right now you are just disgracing your wife more because I don't see why you'll leave Achimota to Ashaley Botwe just to come and eat p*ssy that the owner doesn't want you to eat," Abena said.