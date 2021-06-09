RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Marriage Scandal; Angry Abena Korkor exposes 'big bald snake' Eugene Nkansah (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor has exposed Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Nkansah, for disrespecting his wife.

According to the former TV3 host, she has ever had oral sex with Eugene but she didn't allow him to thrust her because she was dating KOD. Abena Korkor in clapping back at the Nkonkonsa blogger has disclosed that he's been bugging her for sex.

"Every time you are at work, your office is at Achimota, I live almost at Ashalebotwe, you almost literally begging me every day to come and eat my pussy out ... you are always begging me and forgotten that I have proof," Abena said.

Her comments come as a reaction to Eugene showing a chat between them to radio host, Kwesi Aboakye, to read on Peace FM. According to her, the act made it look like she lied about her oral sex with Eugene.

Dragging the blogger over the act in a YouTube video, Abena Korkor added that "I always needed a friend in him but he always wants something sexual with me. Sometimes I did it but I never wanted to be in that position".

"There are times that you will be in my house, your wife will be calling ... Victoria you know that your husband has not saved name as Victoria, either Me Yiri or something. I am not in to break your marriage, me I am not interested in him," she continued.

Eugene Safo Nkansah who also works with Peace FM tied the knot with actress Victoria Lebene Mekpah in 2019 and they have been blessed with a child. Meanwhile, according to Abena, Eugene rather told her that she is the one he wanted to marry and not Victoria.

"Right now you are just disgracing your wife more because I don't see why you'll leave Achimota to Ashaley Botwe just to come and eat p*ssy that the owner doesn't want you to eat," Abena said.

"Like why? Your wife's p*ssy is not nice or what?" she quizzed. Abena Korkor in the video below says that she has been traumatized and she will continue speaking her truth as her way of healing.

