Acting pays well in Ghana if you brand yourself well – Victoria Lebene

Dorcas Agambila

Victoria Lebene, a renowned Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, recently highlighted the crucial role of effective self-branding in achieving success in the acting industry.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Rainbow Radio’s Sokoohemaa Kukua, Lebene opined that acting in Ghana pays handsomely depending on who is involved, emphasizing that with effective branding, an actor or actress can command a high salary for their work.

According to the versatile actress, “if you do not properly brand yourself, you will not get compensated for the work you do.” As a result, she has advised her colleagues who want to be paid highly to market themselves properly.

Lebene further made known that she does not chase after every movie but assesses the script to know if it would be worth her time. That, according to her, is what every actor and actress should do to become of class.

“I am selective about the movies I do. That is okay for me. If you need to assess your work, you don’t have to look after every movie. You need to have a certain class, and that is what has worked for me. I love it that way.

“If I come across a good script, I will accept it. A good script touches you personally. A good script is not one in which, after release, people will claim that it was a repeated story or a story that was stolen from another movie,” she said.

Victoria Lebene Osafo-Nkansah, also known as Victoria Lebene, is a Ghanaian actress, journalist and entrepreneur.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

