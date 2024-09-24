Afia Pokua nearly assaulted by angry youth at Manhyia during apology visit

Fortunately, the timely intervention of the chiefs and elders prevented further harm.

They expelled the young man from the meeting and instructed him to stay away.

Later, as Afia Pokua and her delegation left for their vehicle after the meeting was over, another young man confronted her again but was told to back off.

Due to the escalating tension, the elders invited the youth’s leader to ensure Afia Pokua’s safe exit, and police escorted her to the vehicle.

Afia Pokua's apology rejected

After hours of pleading at Manhyia Palace, Afia Pokua was asked to leave and never set foot there again. Not even the faction of elders who advocated for her could persuade the Otumfuo’s representative to accept her apology.

One elder pleaded on Afia Pokua’s behalf, stating that she had been “on her knees since her arrival and had brought an apology that should be considered.”

However, the Otumfuo’s representative remained resolute, stating that in the palace, “an apology isn’t always sufficient in such matters.”

He emphasised that there are times when offenders are left to face the consequences, and Afia Pokua’s situation was one of those.

Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci summoned

After apologising on their respective social media platforms for disrespecting the Asantehene and offering another apology on live TV, Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci honoured the invitation to Manhyia Palace to deliver a formal apology to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

They were accompanied by Prophet Kumchacha and a delegation from Onua TV, the media house where Afia Pokua made the comments about the Asantehene.

Pulse Ghana

Dressed in all black, Afia Pokua was seen kneeling in front of the Otumfuo’s representative throughout the proceedings.

Moderated by the Otumfuo’s Okyeame (Linguist), both parties addressed the issues, and the offenders presented their third apology to the delegation.

Background

The controversy began when Afia Pokua, a journalist at Agoo TV, criticised the Asantehene for his perceived silence amid ongoing conflicts involving his subjects and other tribes, including the Bonos.

On Onua FM’s ‘Bribi Gye Gye wo,’ hosted by Mona Gucci, Pokua expressed frustration with what she sees as Ashantis asserting superiority over other tribes and the Asantehene’s refusal to act on it.

These statements sparked massive outrage among the Ashantis, with many individuals, including sub-chiefs and queen mothers, openly voicing their criticism.

