Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve money from NAM1’s Menzgold

Television personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has asked popular fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam to assist her to retrieve her mother’s 4 million from Nana Appiah Mensah‘s investment firm, Menzgold.

According to the queen of comedy,Kwaku Bosam is her friend and has already informed her that if anyone is worrying her, she should call him,so he will assist her with his dwarf named ‘Kofi-o-Kofi’.

In an Instagram live video, Afia went on to call him via telephone which she informed Kwaku Bonsam that, Nana Appiah is worrying her so she needs his assistance.

She quizzed if Kwaku still has the dwarf he had promised to help her with in case she in trouble,which he replied by giving out its name as ‘Afamfiri’.

Afia also disclosed that she will be going to NAM1's wife‘s shop which she asked Kwaku Bonsam to accompany her with his dwarfs, which he replied “Okay”.

