BeComingMrsDuah: Afia Schwarzenegger shockingly announces her wedding (VIDEO)

According to the narrative being pushed by Afia Schwarzenegger across all her social media pages, she tied the knot in America, New York, where she is currently. "Mondays are for celebrity weddings.. Married my best friend today. Thank you Jesus," she said.

From the look of things, there was no huge ceremony to mark the occasion apart from Afia happily signing what is believed to be her marriage certificate in one of the videos she posted.

Disclosing her alleged husband's name in a post that shows her signing a document with an unknown man whose shoulders showed in her video, she wrote "My brother, my bestie, my bridesman... I love you Aaron... Thank you" and added a hashtag that says #BeComing MrsDuah

So far nothing is yet known about the Mr Aaron Duah that Afia Schwarzenegger is claiming to be her new husband. It can be recalled that earlier this year, the social media commentator faked a wedding with her birthday photo shoot.

This is enough to say that Afi has been craving a wedding ever since her marriage to Abrokwa controversially collapsed after she was caught in their matrimonial bed with another man.

Afia and Lawrence tied the knot in a secret ceremony in South Africa on Saturday, October 22, 2016, inside a church at Florida Lake in Johannesburg. The ceremony was followed by a traditional wedding in Accra.

After the cheating embarrassment and their separation, Afia Schwarzenegger later slammed Abrokwah as a lazy man that she has taken care of. She added that despite claiming he was a rich man, he was actually broke and she funded their wedding.