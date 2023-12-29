Afua Asantewaa ends sing-a-thon attempt after 126 hours and 52 minutes

Afua is now awaiting official confirmation and verification of her new record by the judges of the Guinness World Record.

Her attempt to break the record lasted five straight days, having kicked off from December 24 to December 29, 2023.

Early on Wednesday, she crossed the 72-hour mark after singing for three days straight in her bid to become the outright holder of the record

She finally ended her quest at 126 hours and 52 minutes in the early hours of Friday and is now awaiting verification by Guinness World Record judges.

Meanwhile, several Ghanaian celebrities have also stormed the Akwaaba village to lend their support to the journalist and former beauty queen.

In the last five days, actors and musicians, including Becca, Cina Soul, Sista Afia, Kwabena Kwabena, Eno Barony, Kobi Rana, Sarkodie and Nana Ama McBrown, have all appeared in person to support her.

