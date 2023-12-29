This was after surpassing the previous sing-a-thon record of 105 hours, which was set by Indian Sunil Waghmare in 2012.
Afua Asantewaa ends sing-a-thon attempt after 126 hours and 52 minutes
After 126 hours and 52 minutes, Ghanaian journalist and former beauty queen Afua Asantewaa has brought down the curtains on her attempt to break the Guinness World Record sing-a-thon.
Afua is now awaiting official confirmation and verification of her new record by the judges of the Guinness World Record.
Her attempt to break the record lasted five straight days, having kicked off from December 24 to December 29, 2023.
Early on Wednesday, she crossed the 72-hour mark after singing for three days straight in her bid to become the outright holder of the record
She finally ended her quest at 126 hours and 52 minutes in the early hours of Friday and is now awaiting verification by Guinness World Record judges.
Meanwhile, several Ghanaian celebrities have also stormed the Akwaaba village to lend their support to the journalist and former beauty queen.
In the last five days, actors and musicians, including Becca, Cina Soul, Sista Afia, Kwabena Kwabena, Eno Barony, Kobi Rana, Sarkodie and Nana Ama McBrown, have all appeared in person to support her.
Ghana’s Vice President and flagbearer of the ruling NPP Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was also there to give morale for the record attempt.
