The TikToker is said to have passed on yesterday, 30th March 2023. Ahoufe reportedly died in his apartment situated at Kumasi.
Ahoufe confirmed dead; death of Ghanaian TikToker goes global over Tupac comparison
Ghanaian TikTok sensation widely known as Ahoufe has been confirmed dead.
The sad news has been confirmed by Rapper, Jay Bhad of Asakaa Boys' fame who shared a video of Ahuofe jamming to one of his songs on Twitter. Adding a caption to the post, the rapper said "life too short rest well ahoufe U gonna be miss 4ever".
Ahuofe, who is based at Oforikrom in Kumasi, shot to fame as TikToker some months ago and gathered millions of fans. The TikToker's account amassed an impressive 3.9 million followers and over 39.8 million viewers on his Tik Tok’s 217 videos.
Ahoufe's looks and style of mimicking the personality of the late American rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur has been his claim to fame.
Accordingly, his death has gone global as it has been reported by international news outlets as his death news has been buzzing on social media, especially Twitter. "TuPac is Dead again. RIP Ahoufe," A tweep said in a tweet.
A Ugandan news channel wrote "BREAKING NEWS: Ghanian Tiktoker and Video creator AHOUFE, is Dead. May His Soul Rest in Peace".
AfricanViewFacts reporting the news said "popular Ghanaian Tupac Lookalike, Ahoufe the Tiktoker reportedly dead hours after doing a live video. According to reports, He died after battling an undisclosed sickness. Ahoufe went viral on social media for his comic nature and swag look Lookalike of Tupac his idol".
Tributes for Ahoufe have been pouring in as social media users and other news portals have been sharing his videos. Check out some of the heartbreaking videos below.
