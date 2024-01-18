The Ghanaian broadcaster, now appointed as Ghana's Tourism Ambassador, has met Akon in Ivory Coast at the ongoing AFCON where Ghana is set to play tonight.
Akon amazed by Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon as they meet in Ivory Coast (VIDEO)
Afua Asantewaa has crossed borders with her sing-a-thon attempt, despite not receiving feedback from Guinness World Records yet.
During a brief interaction, the Senegalese-American music icon expressed his amazement over Afua Asantewaa's feat of singing for 5 days nonstop. Akon immediately took Afua to meet some of his African friends.
"For singing for the longest, you know she sang straight for five days," excited Akon told his friends. "I am a lover of music and it was a pleasure to have met you @akon @sofitelabidjan," Afua said in an Instagram post.
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum aimed to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, starting on December 24, 2023, and scheduled to conclude on December 27, 2023. Sunil Waghmare held the previous record, achieved in 2012, singing for 105 hours.
On December 29, 2023, Afua Asantewaa concluded her attempt, surpassing the previous record by achieving an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes.
