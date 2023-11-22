Akufo-Addo has created jobs in Ghana, people are just lazy – Diana Asamoah

Pulse Ghana

The gospel artiste is of the view that if the craving for quick money is taken out of the system and a focus is given to trusting the process and following it to the latter, Ghana is a viable country.

“People finish school today and want to own a Range Rover. This is worrying and the reason why people are struggling. They do not want to follow the process and build themselves up over time.

"For now, people do not even want to be apprentices and learn the rudiments of the job. They want to make it in life without having to work. There is a lot of work in Ghana currently but because people are not cut for it, that is why they are complaining of hardship,” she further stated.

Diana Asamoah also expressed her unwavering support for President Akufo-Addo, stating that despite the challenges in the country, she will refrain from criticising the leader.