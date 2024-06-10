Akwaboah defends wife's demeanour at wedding, praises her strong character

He emphasised that outsiders have no right to dictate his wife's public conduct and disagreed with those criticising her on social media.

Akwaboah expressed admiration for his wife's strong character, finding it beneficial in certain life situations.

During an interview on The Delay Show, host Deloris Frimpong Manso asked, "There were rumours at your wedding that your wife was glaring at someone, suggesting she's quite stern. Did you notice this?"

Akwaboah responded, "Yes, I noticed, but I found it endearing. Would you appreciate being controlled? It was her sister whom she glared at for sitting improperly. I cherish her toughness. Sometimes, life requires a strong, resolute partner."

These remarks came in response to criticisms directed at his wife for her strict demeanour during their wedding ceremony.

Akwaboah Jr. and his 28-year-old bride, Theresa, tied the knot in May, with videos of the event garnering significant online interest.

