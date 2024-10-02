Amaarae says she's received much hatred from Ghanaians since returning to the country

In a recent interview with American broadcasting outlet ABC News, Amaarae shared that many detractors have opposed her since she returned to Ghana to pursue her music career, and this has motivated her.

According to the songstress, who recently joined Burna Boy's management, she has received more hatred than love from Ghanaians since she entered the music industry in 2017.

She said: "I don’t think that I have seen anyone get as much hatred from their home country as I have. It is unfortunate."

Amaarae, who is currently on tour with American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter, claimed she gets unnecessary hate from Ghanaians because she is a woman who is bold and expressive.

The "Angels in Tibet" hitmaker noted that her character and personality scared many people, who were not used to seeing women like her in the music industry.

She said: "I think that it does also have a lot to do with me being a woman and then being a woman that is so bold and expressive and I think it kind of shocked people and scared them."

Singer Amaarae emphasised the need for conversations in various Ghanaian communities to empower women.