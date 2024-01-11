Water and Garri: Amazon acquires Tiwa Savage movie shot in Cape Coast

The movie tells the story of Aisha played by Savage, an ambitious fashion designer, as she returns to her native home after 10 years away in the U.S., following a family bereavement.

Whilst at home, things changed as violence escalated and tensions became high as she reconnected with family, old friends, and her past love.

Filmed in the city of Cape Coast, Ghana, the film entails gripping cinematography and storytelling.

The drama also stars Mike Afolarin (Far From Home, Andrew Bunting (Dynamite), and Jemima Osunde (New Money).

Commenting on purchasing the exclusive right to the movie, Ayanna Lonian, director, of content acquisition at Prime Video said "Audiences around the world are looking for well-made, contemporary African stories, and Water and Garri delivers that with a fresh perspective."

"Both Meji Alabi, as film director, and Tiwa Savage, as the lead, have truly delivered a stellar debut alongside the rest of the incredibly talented cast and crew," Ayanna added.

The Nigerian singer has also been elated about the purchase. "Developing and shooting my film from an idea to launching globally on Prime Video is a dream fulfilled," said Tiwa Savage.