'Sorry it's my last one' - Ameyaw Debrah recounts 'joint’ encounter with Burna Boy

According to him, he shared the same elevator with the megastar who was on his usual blunt, and in his goodwill to protect his image, I offered to take the roll from him and dump it outside as he thought someone was joining them in the elevator.

However, Burna Boy who though Ameyaw was asking for the roll said “I would have given it to you bruh but sorry it’s my last one”.

“My first personal encounter with Burna Boy was some years back in Durban when I was heading to the airport after MTV Awards. We went from the same floor of the hotel into the elevator as I made my way to checkout.

I said hi and he responded. He had a 'joint' in his hands that was almost out. suddenly the doors of the elevator was about to open so I thought someone was joining us.

I offered to collect his joint from him (with the intention putting it out so I throw it away since I was heading out). I thought I was protecting him from letting the person who was joining the elevator see him with it. it turned out he was rather getting out on that floor.

He then said "I would have given it to you bruh but sorry it's my last one"...thinking I wanted to collect the joint to smoke it,” he wrote.