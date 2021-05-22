"Even the Asantehene said if you are a chief and give people land to illegally mine in return of goat then it's over to you," he said and added that " Ghana everyone is a thief, they don't speak the truth, including the Asnatehene".

He continued that "he couldn't speak the truth but if watch, he has been listening to me now," hence, he has to speak the truth now because the fire I bringing to Ghana is not easy. "No amount of lies can defeat single truth," Jonas emphasized.

However, his comment has caused upset among some Asantes who have decided to attack him, call him to order for insulting the Asantehene.

"The way Twene Jonas insulted Asantehene is a no no for me, he gotta be careful .. because of “Views and Likes” he has turned deaf ears to any advice I have given him!!! The insults to the president and politicians is too much he better put a stop to it!" Archipalogo wrote on Instagram.