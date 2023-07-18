The Ghanaian Makeup Artiste who has a child with the Ghanaian blogger marked her birthday and Zion Felix decided to wish her with a post.
'Delete my picture' - Angry Minalyn shames ex-lover Zionfelix for wishing her birthday
Minalyn and Zion Felix's relationship has stirred another controversy over a birthday post.
However, shortly after his post that re-emphasized his love for Minalyn, she stormed Instagram with a comment asking him to pull down the post.
Zion initially posted a photo of Minalyn and wrote “saving the best for the last. Yaa, I celebrate you today as you start a new journey of your life. You are a strong and blessed woman. God got you and as His representative assigned to you".
"I'm also here for you 24/7 as I've always done. Together with Kiki, we say we love you @minalyntouch,” he concluded.
However, the post rather seemed to have angered Minalyn. Taking to her Instastory, she swrote “Zion delete my picture from your page. I didn’t ask you to wish me a happy birthday, Thanks".
In January this year, Minalyn Touch called it quits with the blogger. In a post shared on social media, she confirmed their split. The ex-lovers share a child among them.
The breakup announcement came as a response to rumours that she has gotten pregnant again for Zion Felix. The Ghanaian makeup up artist, real name Mina Lawani, has been in a relationship the Zion Felix for over 5 years before their break.
Trashing the pregnancy report, she said "First and foremost, the rumors being speculated that I have taken seed and/or given birth to a baby boy with Zion being the father are absolutely false. There's no iota of truth in those speculations. I am not pregnant neither have I given birth to a baby boy".
In the long essay about her breakup with Zion, she added that "let me hasten to add that I have moved on with my life and no longer in an intimate relationship with Zion “Gold they say should be sold to the one who knows the value of it.”
Accusing the Ghanaian blogger of cheating on her by impregnating whilst there were together, she said "if another woman was able to force her way into our relationship destroying it in the process, then this can obviously be attributed to the fact that my partner availed himself and deliberately opened the door for that to happen".
"This I can confidently say wasn't a mistake as claimed but was premeditated. You will all bear me out that it is unfair for someone's uncontrollable actions to be my headache or someone else. Posterity will judge us all. I wish him and whoever is involved well," she emphasised in the post below which has gathered over 1200 comments in less than 24 hours
