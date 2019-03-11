According to a report by myjoyonline.com, Rex noted that “the country called Ghana does not take the creative serious”

READ ALSO: Abeiku Santana announces he's set to quit the media soon

During a conversation on Joy FM’s Showbiz A to Z, the singer added that “Apart from Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who visibly, practically did something for you to see, successive governments, have not done much in terms of infrastructure”.The “abiba” singer further lamented that “In fact what Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah even created, they’ve sold it.

Ghana’s President, H.E Nana Addo at the last State of the Nation address has mentioned that plans have been advanced by his government to build a theatre in Kumasi but, however, Rex isn’t still pleased holistically.

“Look at other developed countries, creatives are in the lead but when it comes to Ghana [nothing]. We are getting to 30 million people we have only one theatre in Accra that takes 1,500 people, this was donated to us by Chinese so on our own what theatre have we built for ourselves,” he quizzed.

READ ALSO: Shatta Michy clears the air on how she acquired her new house

Rex Omar is currently serving as the Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) and he’s demonstrated on several platforms how passionate he is about the Creative Arts Industry.

Do you agree with Rex Omar on this? Share your comments with us.