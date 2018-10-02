news

Ghanaian rapper Guru has revealed that Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, PRO of Zylofon Music and an entertainment critic, only criticize him when award shows are fast approaching.

He make this revelation in an interview on Accra-base Happy FM.

The award-winning artiste said, “my relationship with the media is good so far. I do not have any personal encounter with anyone in the media industry so far. The only time issues come up is when nominations for awards come up and personally, I see it as a game because you only hear people say negative stuff about you when awards are coming up which fades out immediately the award show ends and Arnold would be so much into Guru stuff when it is time to compete for the awards.”

However, the “Problem” hitmaker stated that it is good someone like Arnold is always criticizing him because he believes it positions him well and makes him work harder to be perfect.

His major feature was on Ghana’s number one rap executioner Obrafour’s song “Kasiebo” which brought him to the limelight. He is one of the successful hiplife artist in Ghana as well as a fashion designer.

Guru just launched his new album titled “Journey of Judah”.