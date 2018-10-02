Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Arnold Asamoah finds fault on me when awards are near- Guru


Guru Arnold Asamoah Baidoo only criticizes me when awards are near- Singer

According to the 'Samba' hitmaker, he see it as a game because he only hear people say negative stuff about you when awards are coming up which fades out immediately the award show ends.

  • Published:
play

Ghanaian rapper Guru has revealed that Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, PRO of Zylofon Music and an entertainment critic, only criticize him when award shows are fast approaching.

He make this revelation in an interview on Accra-base Happy FM.

The award-winning artiste said, “my relationship with the media is good so far. I do not have any personal encounter with anyone in the media industry so far. The only time issues come up is when nominations for awards come up and personally, I see it as a game because you only hear people say negative stuff about you when awards are coming up which fades out immediately the award show ends and Arnold would be so much into Guru stuff when it is time to compete for the awards.”

play

 

READ MORE: Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha

However, the “Problem” hitmaker stated that it is good someone like Arnold is always criticizing him because he believes it positions him well and makes him work harder to be perfect.

His major feature was on Ghana’s number one rap executioner Obrafour’s song “Kasiebo” which brought him to the limelight. He is one of the successful hiplife artist in Ghana as well as a fashion designer.

Guru just launched his new album titled “Journey of Judah”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Actor: Toosweet Annan and friends joins the Kupe Challenge in wig Actor Toosweet Annan and friends joins the Kupe Challenge in wig
Peace: Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha Peace Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha
Powerful Moves: Watch Benedicta Gafah flaunt her dance moves in new videos Powerful Moves Watch Benedicta Gafah flaunt her dance moves in new videos
Actress: How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex tape in a scandal Actress How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex tape in a scandal
Fatherhood: Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy spends quality time his daughter Fatherhood Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy spends quality time his daughter
Hot!!! Meet Pappy Kojo's on-and-off girlfriend of five years Hot!!! Meet Pappy Kojo's on-and-off girlfriend of five years

Recommended Videos

Video: Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha Video Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha
Celebrity News: My ex-husband Chris Attoh is not a real man – Damilola Adegbite Celebrity News My ex-husband Chris Attoh is not a real man – Damilola Adegbite
Entertainment News: DJ Switch meets Naomi Campbell and Bill Gates’ wife Entertainment News DJ Switch meets Naomi Campbell and Bill Gates’ wife



Top Articles

1 Damilola Adegbite Chris Attoh not a "man"- Ex-wife suggests in shocking...bullet
2 I can satisfy myself romantically, i don't need a man - Eyfabullet
3 American Visa Rosemond Brown's 'American dream' in shatters as her...bullet
4 Hot!!! Meet Pappy Kojo's on-and-off girlfriend of five yearsbullet
5 Video Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in Medikal’s ‘How...bullet
6 Breast Cancer Awareness Tennis great Serena Williams goes...bullet
7 Actress How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex...bullet
8 Rapper Kanye West changes his name to Yebullet
9 Fatherhood Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy spends quality...bullet
10 Photo Mercy Johnson is still looking hot and sexy in...bullet

Related Articles

Photo Mercy Johnson is still looking hot and sexy in new photo
Breast Cancer Awareness Tennis great Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer video
Kwesi Arthur Continuing my education will be a waste of time – Rapper
A.I Is Supa an artiste? – Rapper asks
Social Media Celeb My waist is taking me places, Rosemond Brown shouts as she "grinds" an old white man.
Feminist If women are bad, marry your fellow man - Leila Djansi
American Visa Rosemond Brown's 'American dream' in shatters as her 'Texas' boyfriend disowns her
Fatherhood Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy spends quality time his daughter
Actress How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex tape in a scandal
Powerful Moves Watch Benedicta Gafah flaunt her dance moves in new videos

Top Videos

1 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
2 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
3 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
4 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
5 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s ‘Selfish’bullet
6 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
7 Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private...bullet
8 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange...bullet
9 Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kesebullet
10 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am -...bullet

Celebrities

Feminist If women are bad, marry your fellow man - Leila Djansi
Kwesi Arthur Continuing my education will be a waste of time – Rapper
My waist is taking me places, Rosemond Brown shouts as she "grinds" an old white man.
Social Media Celeb My waist is taking me places, Rosemond Brown shouts as she "grinds" an old white man.
Davido
Davido See photo of singer as he meets Prime minister of Sao Tome
X
Advertisement