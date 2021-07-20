Annica approached her with respect via email and honestly told her it was ‘difficult to ask.’ She said that she had exhausted all her funds because she invested all into her business and needed that money urgently at the time.

Although it was a private conversation, Ayisha Modi – who is known for creating petty beefs and disgracing people she has helped in the past – dropped a screenshot of Annica’s request and called her a ‘fool.’

Pulse Ghana

“Tag her and tell her to say Fi) it’s will over them. 1 out of 10 if u are a woman fool. What u all did to me 13 years ago, u guys took advantage over my kind heart and disgraced me on top of it. , How many ppl will load someone they don’t know or haven’t met this amount of money 13 years ago. @yvonne.empress was the only soul, when I mean only, only soul that stood and fought for me, sister God has vindicated me Ayisha Modi wai. God bless u papa. @yvonne.empress tell them what I went tru 13 years ago. It’s well,” she captioned the screenshot.

It’s unclear why the confidant of Stonebwoy decided to share the screenshots, however, this new development could stem from her unnecessary fights over Moesha Boduong in the past few days.

Last week, she called out Pastor Gabby Ibe, the Lead Pastor of The Revelation Church International, for allegedly coaxing Moesha into selling her properties to the church after her repentance.

She is also fighting Afia Schwarzenegger over Moesha Boduong.