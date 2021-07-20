RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ayisha Modi drops screenshot of Okyeame Kwame’s wife begging her for money (SCREENSHOT)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Controversial Aryisha Modi has shared a screenshot of Okyeame Kwame’s wife begging her for money 11 years ago.

Ayisha Modi and Annica Nsiah Apau
Ayisha Modi and Annica Nsiah Apau

A screenshot shared by Ayisha shows that on September 11, 2010, Annica Nsiah Apau – the wife of rapper Okyeame Kwame – reached out to her to loan her an amount of $3,500 to solve an ‘emergency' issue.

Recommended articles

Annica approached her with respect via email and honestly told her it was ‘difficult to ask.’ She said that she had exhausted all her funds because she invested all into her business and needed that money urgently at the time.

Although it was a private conversation, Ayisha Modi – who is known for creating petty beefs and disgracing people she has helped in the past – dropped a screenshot of Annica’s request and called her a ‘fool.’

Ayisha Modi screenshot
Ayisha Modi screenshot Pulse Ghana

“Tag her and tell her to say Fi) it’s will over them. 1 out of 10 if u are a woman fool. What u all did to me 13 years ago, u guys took advantage over my kind heart and disgraced me on top of it. , How many ppl will load someone they don’t know or haven’t met this amount of money 13 years ago. @yvonne.empress was the only soul, when I mean only, only soul that stood and fought for me, sister God has vindicated me Ayisha Modi wai. God bless u papa. @yvonne.empress tell them what I went tru 13 years ago. It’s well,” she captioned the screenshot.

It’s unclear why the confidant of Stonebwoy decided to share the screenshots, however, this new development could stem from her unnecessary fights over Moesha Boduong in the past few days.

Last week, she called out Pastor Gabby Ibe, the Lead Pastor of The Revelation Church International, for allegedly coaxing Moesha into selling her properties to the church after her repentance.

She is also fighting Afia Schwarzenegger over Moesha Boduong.

Her list of enemies in the Ghanaian entertainment industry is endless.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 reasons why couples should sleep naked

4 reasons why couples should sleep naked

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

Shut down Oba: Inside the extravagant funeral of Obi Cubana's mum that has got Nigerians talking

Obi Cubana buried his mum in style and has got everyone talking

Kalybos and Ahuofe cause stir on social media with 'wedding' photos

Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri