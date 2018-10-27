Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Beautiful photos of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's wife pop up

Mr Nkrumah was vetted yesterday by the appointments committee of parliament for his new position.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Pulse.com.gh has seen photos of the wife of the Minister of Information designate, kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Mr Nkrumah was vetted yesterday by the appointments committee of parliament for his new position.

READ MORE: Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

play

Pulse.com.gh has gathered that she is called Akua.

play

 

The two tied the knot in 2011 at a secret location and information about his wife is scanty.

But what is an established fact is that she is extremely beautiful.

play

 

Mr Nkrumah is a former host of Joy FM's Super Morning Show and the current Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayiribi in the Eastern Region.

play

READ MORE: ‘Mahama has always been against Free SHS, ignore him’ – Govt

He was appointed Deputy Minister of Information in 2017 and later promoted as the substantive minister following a reshuffle.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Juliet Ibrahim replies Iceberg Slim for saying she is a toxic person Juliet Ibrahim replies Iceberg Slim for saying she is a toxic person
“When toxic person can no longer control you" - Icebeg Slim jabs Juliet Ibrahim “When toxic person can no longer control you" - Icebeg Slim jabs Juliet Ibrahim
This video of Stonebwoy as a football commentator show he's got talent This video of Stonebwoy as a football commentator show he's got talent
Meet the adorable kids of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu Meet the adorable kids of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu
Pope Skinny summoned to Shatta Movement court – Shatta Wale reveals Pope Skinny summoned to Shatta Movement court – Shatta Wale reveals
Shatta Wale reveals meaning of his name 'Wale' Shatta Wale reveals meaning of his name 'Wale'

Recommended Videos

6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts 6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts
Juliet Ibrahim lists things Iceberg Slim did that led to breakup Juliet Ibrahim lists things Iceberg Slim did that led to breakup
I’m a better person thanks to my wife - Stonebwoy I’m a better person thanks to my wife - Stonebwoy



Top Articles

1 Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim wash their 'dirty' linen in publicbullet
2 Pastor Chris daughter reportedly holds second wedding to honour mumbullet
3 Princess Shyngle reveals what the dark-skinned ladies go through in...bullet
4 This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown is...bullet
5 Leave Shatta Wale and Becca alone, Afia Schwarzenegger warns...bullet
6 Iceberg opens up on what caused her breakup with Juliet Ibrahimbullet
7 Pope Skinny summoned to Shatta Movement court – Shatta Wale...bullet
8 Meet the adorable kids of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manubullet
9 Throwback video of Wendy Shay signing would send a...bullet
10 Here are celebrities who reacted to Shatta Wale’s...bullet

Related Articles

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday
Rebuttal ‘Mahama has always been against Free SHS, ignore him’ – Govt
Summon Speaker recalls Parliamentarians for emergency sitting
Sinohydro Deal Here's why NDC says $2b Chinese deal is a loan and not barter
Bold Declaration Hamid thinks Nana Addo is Ghana's best President since 4th Republic and here's why
$50bn Bond Nana Addo is visionless - Isaac Adongo
Fulfilment I lobbied for the Zongo Minister appointment - Mustapha Hamid
National Tour Akufo-Addo's just ended Ashanti Regional Tour: What transpired
Personality Profile Meet Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana’s affable new Information Minister
Recap Missed all the big political news this week? Check them out here

Top Videos

1 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
2 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
3 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
4 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame...bullet
5 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
6 I want tall and handsome guys to propose to me – Adwoa Smartbullet
7 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
8 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
9 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best...bullet
10 Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in...bullet

Celebrities

Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ?
Jonh Dumelo calls on the youth to go into agriculture
Jonh Dumelo calls on the youth to go into agriculture
A time will come people will need Reign sign to go to Heaven – Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chart record is fake – Kwaw Kese
X
Advertisement