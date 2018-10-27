Beautiful photos of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's wife pop up

news

Pulse.com.gh has seen photos of the wife of the Minister of Information designate, kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Mr Nkrumah was vetted yesterday by the appointments committee of parliament for his new position.

Pulse.com.gh has gathered that she is called Akua.

The two tied the knot in 2011 at a secret location and information about his wife is scanty.

But what is an established fact is that she is extremely beautiful.

Mr Nkrumah is a former host of Joy FM's Super Morning Show and the current Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayiribi in the Eastern Region.

He was appointed Deputy Minister of Information in 2017 and later promoted as the substantive minister following a reshuffle.