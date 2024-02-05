'I use a particular snapchat filter' - Becca responds to bleaching rumours

“It’s content. At the end of the day, I put it out there and I should have expected that. So if you don't want people to talk about it when you're putting something out there, you need to be careful. I put it out there already and there was nothing I could do about it,” she said.

Responding to allegations of skin bleaching in a social media post in 2023, the 'African Woman' hitmaker maintained that her appearance is not a result of any cosmetic products, but rather a Snapchat filter that she likes and uses frequently.

She added that she had informed her fans in the caption of her posts that she was using a filter, but some people still misunderstood and miscommunicated her intentions.

“I wasn't going to explain myself a million times because even in the caption, I made them know that it was a Snapchat filter that everybody uses and I keep using it. I even used it this morning because I like it. So I'm not going to change using my filter because of what people are going to say,” she explained.

She said that she does not read or bother about the opinions of people who do not know her personally and that she is confident and comfortable in her skin.

Becca added that she has grown and matured in the industry and that she does not let the criticism affect her feelings or self-esteem.

“Honestly, I don't read comments. I never read comments because at the end of the day… everyone has an opinion of things. So if I'm going to be hurt by every single person's opinion, I'm human and I have feelings.

“But the thing is that when you have done something for so long and you understand the dynamics of it, you cannot be bothered so much because you understand that these are people out there who just want attention,” she said.

According to her, as long as no one comes to physically attack her, she does not have a problem with anyone.

“I've matured and I've grown so much in the industry that when you say you're not bothered, it doesn't mean you don't listen to people's opinion.

“As long as you stay in your house and you don't come physically to attack me, we don't have a problem,” Becca stated.

Becca's statement comes after a recent video of her leaving the gym sparked another round of skin-bleaching allegations on social media.

Many users compared her current look to her previous pictures and accused her of altering her natural beauty to please her Nigerian husband.