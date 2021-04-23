Being rich alone is not fun, God should bless us all - Osei Kwame Despite prays for Ghanaians

He admitted that wealth, as God has blessed him with for many years now, is something enjoyable when it is not only about you.

Mr Osei said this when he was asked to pray at the house warming event of one of the members of their famous East Legon Executive fitness club.

He has, hence, received massive applauds with a touching prayer requesting from the Almighty God to bless everyone just like he has blessed him.

High ranking member of the East Legon Executive Fitness club Mr Derek Afriyie Danso, CEO Dansafriy Co Ltd producers of DVLA plates in Ghana was also in attendance.

Many millionaires who are not quite known in Ghana who are all members of the fitness club were present at the gathering.