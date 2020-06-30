Today (June 30) marks Akuapem Poloo’s son’s birthday, and as a passionate mother, she took things a little further to make the day special by releasing a naked photo with his son and accompanied with an emotional letter.

Akuapem Poloo and son

She expressed her deep love and passion for her son and explained that she went naked on his birthday because “this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me naked lying somewhere don't pass by me but rather see me as your mom who brought you to life.”

But Beverly Afaglo saw the act as cringeworthy.

Reacting to the photo, Beverly said it’s wrong for Poloo’s son to see her nakedness at this age, adding that kids of today know too much and it’s unhealthy as well.

Beverly Afaglo on Akuapem Poloo's naked photo with son

She wrote in a post sighted by Pulse.com.gh: “Oh why? Awww no way. But why is the boy wearing briefs and she is naked? I don’t even accept dressing up in the presence of your son who is more than 3 years. These kids know too much these days and it’s not healthy for them.”