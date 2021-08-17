Beyonce sent me DM but I missed it - Incredible Zigi on missing 'Already' video feature

Incredible Zigi explained that Beyonce sent him a DM on Instagram but missed the invitation because he couldn't read the message due to the numerous notifications he had after posting a video, which overshadowed the text.

Expressing his pain, Incredible Zigi said his offer included a physical meetup with Beyonce because his offer included a trip to the United States to shoot the music video.

‘‘I was checking my requests and saw that they had they dm-ed me 57 weeks ago. Anytime I make a video, people mention me in their stories. So if there is a DM, it goes down. That’s how I found out later that they had already texted me and they wanted to fly me there," he said.

"Mine was directly to fly me there. That was around August -October. From that experience, I am always checking my dm’’, Incredible Zigi added.

Popular Ghanaian dancer, Dancegod Lloyd, appeared in the video with his crew but their take was shot in Ghana. Dancegod Lylod and Incredible Zigi have been rumoured to have been beefing but none of them has ever opened on the reports.

The 'Already' music video also featured Shatta Wale. Five days ago, the video has been nominated for the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards and that earns the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker his first MTV Music Video Award.