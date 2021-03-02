The media personalities are part of the first group scheduled to take the vaccine to boost the awareness of the exercise which is expected to be rolled out across the entire nation as government hopes to vaccinate over 20 million Ghanaians against the virus.

From the videos seen by pulse.com.gh, so far EIB Network boss, Bola Ray with ace broadcasters Nana Aba Anamoah and Naa Ashorkor among others have all taken the first jab of the vaccine at the Ghana Int Press Center.

Ghana has started a COVID-19 vaccination exercise after the President and Vice with their wives publicly took their first jabs of the dose yesterday.

Former President John Mahama with his wife plus some government officials, frontline workers, media practitioners among others has taken the vaccine today. The ongoing exercise has been scheduled to continue across the country in the coming days.

According to the Ghana Journalist Association which facilitated the vaccination for the journalists today, it is expected that 800 journalists in Greater Accra will be vaccinated. See the post below as the media personalities share updates on taking the vaccine.

Bola Ray: "Took my COVID 19 vaccine today. Get vaccinated and continue practising the safety protocols"

Nana Aba Anamoah: "I just took my COVID-19 jab #Fab"

Caroline Sampson: "hot taken Hopefully we get to see OUTSIDE again #MaskUp #VaccinesWork"

Naa Ashorkor: "I took the Covid-19 vaccine today at the Press Center, it was a smooth and painless procedure. I feel perfectly fine and I didn't cry like @caroline4real 🤣🤣but sister caro where were you crying?"

A.J Sarpong: "Today, I Got Vaccinated at the Ghana Int Press Center, as part of the Govt Vaccination Efforts. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it’s their turn to receive it. The Vaccination process is Simple and Easy. I feel perfectly fine after and I’m back to work. The Vaccine is Absolutely Safe! Please disregard anyone saying otherwise. Please get your shot, not only for yourself but for those around you! Let’s do all we can to Beat COVID-19!".

Frema Adunyame: "It is settled... one jab gone, one more to go. I’ve been vaccinated #covid19isreal".