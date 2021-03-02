In a Twitter post, Mahama said the vaccines are safe and called on Ghanaians to disregard rumours suggesting otherwise.

This was after the former President, together with his wife, Lordina received their jabs at the Police Hospital in Accra on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

“Lordina and I this morning took our COVID-19 vaccine at the Police Hospital in Accra. I agreed to take the vaccine publicly, to encourage and assure all Ghanaians that the vaccines are safe,” Mahama wrote.

“As a former Ambassador for the GAVI Alliance, I can confidently say that vaccines are useful in preserving our health. Ghanaians must therefore disregard all the rumours about the vaccine.

“Let's continue to #StaySafe, #maskup and wash our hands regularly to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Earlier on Monday, President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, became the first Ghanaians to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The President and the First Lady took the first injection of the vaccine during a short ceremony at the 37 Military Hospital.

It will be recalled that last week, Ghana took delivery of its first consignment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

About 600,000 doses of the vaccines arrived at the Kotoka International Airport last Wednesday, February 24, 2020.

The government has since announced the specific group of persons who will be prioritised in the distribution of the vaccine.

A statement signed by Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the vaccines will be deployed in phases among segmented populations.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament and legislators, the Chief Justice and Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature, Chairperson and Members of the Council of State, the Chief of Staff and senior officials at the Office of the President are also expected take the jab today.

The rest are Eminent Clergy, the National Chief Imam, the Asantehene, the Ga Mantse, and some media practitioners.