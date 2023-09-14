The information was made public by broadcaster Bridget Otoo who appears to have been shocked by the move. According to Bridget, the Glitz Africa CEO has claimed to have been neutral when it comes to politics.
Bridget Otoo in shock as 'neutral' Claudia Lumor reportedly seeks to become NPP MP
Glitz Africa CEO, Claudia Lumor, is reportedly contesting to become a parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NPP.
She disclosed this whilst she shared Claudia's posters promoting the ongoing limited voters registration exercise organized by the Electoral Commission (EC).
The posters revealed Caludia's affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and her bid to contest the seat in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.
“How did I miss this? A ‘neutral’ is standing on the ticket of the NPP. Founder of Glitz magazine and also Organizer of Women Honours,” Bridget said in a Twitter post.
Claudia is eying the Oforikrom Constituency seat. In April this year, the 43-year-old had expressed interest in the parliamentary bid during a visit to the area during Eid-Ul-Fitr. She visited the Muslim community and expressed her desire to serve and give the community a facelift.
"At a certain stage, a good change is ideal to lift a constituency to the much-desired level of development... That is why I am offering myself up for Oforikrom. I am ready to serve the people of Oforikrom and my country."
The Glitz Style Awards CEO has not yet made an official announcement, however, her decision to join the NPP has sparked discussions over her acclaimed “neutrality” in the past.
