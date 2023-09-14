Bridget Otoo in shock as 'neutral' Claudia Lumor reportedly seeks to become NPP MP

She disclosed this whilst she shared Claudia's posters promoting the ongoing limited voters registration exercise organized by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Pulse Ghana

The posters revealed Caludia's affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and her bid to contest the seat in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How did I miss this? A ‘neutral’ is standing on the ticket of the NPP. Founder of Glitz magazine and also Organizer of Women Honours,” Bridget said in a Twitter post.

Claudia is eying the Oforikrom Constituency seat. In April this year, the 43-year-old had expressed interest in the parliamentary bid during a visit to the area during Eid-Ul-Fitr. She visited the Muslim community and expressed her desire to serve and give the community a facelift.

"At a certain stage, a good change is ideal to lift a constituency to the much-desired level of development... That is why I am offering myself up for Oforikrom. I am ready to serve the people of Oforikrom and my country."

ADVERTISEMENT