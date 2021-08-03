Brother Sammy explains the inspiration behind his new blonde beard (VIDEO)

He has explained that his new look was inspired by a film role he recently earned.

According to the “Aduro Bia Nka Deem” singer, he has earned a new film deal where he played the role of a wealthy man who obtained his wealth through money rituals.

He said his new look was inspired by the role, but he won’t keep it. He will soon get rid of it.

“I recently earned a film role,” he told Zionfelix during a chit-chat at an event in Kumasi over the weekend.

“We have already shot the film. I played the role of a rich man who made money through money rituals. I'll get rid of it because it was done just for the film role. I will never have it on me forever,” he revealed.

Brother Sammy, who recently launched his album in Kumasi, disclosed that he was gifted a three-bedroom house by one Prophet Naa Acquah.

Pulse Ghana

“Prophet Naa Acquah has given me three bedrooms at Dome (Accra). He has already handed me the document. I live in bother Accra and Kumasi.”

New convert Evangelist Oduro Kwarteng (formerly known as Nana Agradaa) was also at the album launch to spray cash, according to Brother Sammy.

Brother Sammy said he is praying for Nana Agradaa and Moesha Boduong to keep up their faith in Christ and never return to the world. He said he is working hard to get in touch with Moesha Boduong.

“I'm in search of Moesha Boduong. I am praying for Nana Agradaa and Moesha Boduong. They will never backslide,” he said.