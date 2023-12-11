ADVERTISEMENT
Music streaming in Ghana low because of expensive data and bad network – Bullgod

Dorcas Agambila

Artiste Manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson known popularly as Bullgod believes music streaming suffers in Ghana because data is too expensive.

Speaking to Berla Mundi in a recent interview on TV3, Bullgod explained that the constant hike in data and the terrible network are the biggest problems.

He explained that Nigerians are getting more global hits because they don’t face the same challenges as Ghanaians.

He further asked the Government to intervene if they want the music industry to go far.

“Nobody is sitting in Tarkwa or wherever where the network is even bad there will stream your music. Look we are in Accra and you know Accra is the hub and everybody make wild dey go find something. How many people will be streaming music?

But out there, let’s say in the other regions if they are relaxing and they want to stream music the thing will not even stream and you’ll see nor kpa your 10 cedis worth of data is gone. Who will try that thing?

Let’s talk about the matters and these are facts. Check your streams and you’ll know all is from outside. If you check, the reason why we don’t stream our music is because data is expensive. If the artistes are genuine with their analytics, they will tell you that most of their streams are from outside. Ghanaians living in the diaspora,” he said.

Bullgod began his career as a rapper before he became an artiste manager.

He is the founder and the Chief executive officer of Bullhaus Entertainment which he registered as an artiste management company in 2003.

