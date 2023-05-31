Cecil Duddley Mends sweeps 2 top awards at 2nd National Brands Innovation Awards

Under Cecil's visionary leadership, CDM Fashion Couture was recognized as the "Innovative Fashion Brand of the Year," celebrating the company's exceptional contributions to the fashion industry. Known for their exquisite designs and top-notch garments, CDM Fashion Couture has become a symbol of innovation and style.

Furthermore, Cecil himself was honored with the prestigious title of "Fashion Brand Business Leader of the Year." This award acknowledges his remarkable leadership skills and his ability to steer CDM Fashion Couture towards unprecedented success.

Cecil's creative talent and hard work were first acknowledged in 2017 when he received the coveted "Fashion Designer of the Year" award at the Ghana Peace Awards. Since then, he has consistently pushed boundaries and redefined fashion standards, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond political circles, Cecil's gowns have found their way into the wardrobes of influential figures in academia and business. The fact that prominent personalities choose to wear his creations is a testament to the quality, craftsmanship, and elegance that his designs embody.

Notably, the designer has gone above and beyond his role by dedicating his time and effort to training aspiring designers free of charge. His commitment to nurturing talent and his passion for creating exceptional garments have earned him recognition both locally and internationally.