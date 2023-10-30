Czech influencer dropped $1 million cash from a helicopter to his fans as gift (VIDEO)

In what is being described as “the first real money rain in the world!", a popular Czech influencer Kamil Bartoshek, who popularly goes by Kazma Kazmitch on social media has shared $1 million cash among his fans.
Christmas came early for some social media users as their favourite online personality has made $1 million cash rain on them.
The influencer found an unusual way to give gifts to people who participated in a contest he organised. He invited the participants to gather in a huge field and dropped the $1 million in cash from a helicopter.
According to a report by ndtv.com, Kazma had initially set out to gift a huge sum of money to just one winner in a contest. The Participants were required to crack a code embedded in Kazma's movie 'Onemanshow: The Movie' to locate the money.
However, no one was able to solve the riddle, hence, the influencer rather came up with an alternate plan and decided to divide the money among all the contestants who had signed up.
The report says that he sent them an email at six in the morning on Sunday with encrypted information about where he would drop the money. Keeping his promise, he arrived at the designated spot and at the specified time with a helicopter.
Kazma shared the video on his official Instagram account and captioned it as, ''The first real MONEY RAIN in the world! $1.000.000 dropped from a helicopter in the Czech Republic and no one has died or got injured. ''
