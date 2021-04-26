From the slums to working with Beyoncé, Dancegod Lloyd’s Facebook Creators story inspires millions

The product of Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) had two talents – dance and football – growing up, however, he had to make one of the toughest decisions of his life by letting one go. And, he didn't regret it, after discovering his authentic talent.

“I grew up in a small town called Ashaiman [in Accra] where people are called rascals and bad boys, but a very amazing town full of talents like myself and other people that I work with in the industry,” says Dancegod Lloyd, who joined Facebook Creators campaign by Facebook, Pulse Ghana and Pulse Nigeria which celebrates African creatives who are using their arts to inspire millions across Facebook platforms and beyond.

He unearthed his talent out of ennui and now that he has the opportunity, he is motivated to work harder to achieve more.

“I'm inspired to dance by the fact that young and talented people on the streets don't have anywhere to go to, you know. And that's very sad because I've been like them before,” he explains. “So, now that I have the opportunity or the platform, it makes me work harder on myself. I can never stop because I know that so many people whose lives are tied to mine and that's like something that motivates me to dance and create.”

Pulse Ghana

In high school at PRESEC, he was known for his dance talent but was still confused about his true self after completing school. He said he had to choose between dance and football (because he was good at both) but through the help of a few friends, he made the right choice.

“I was one of the best dancers at PRESEC, Legon. It was just me. Afterwards, dancing wasn't really talked about at PRESEC. After high school, I took a break to find myself. I was contemplating whether I should dance or play football because I am equally talented in playing [football],” he discloses.

“For four years, I was off the game and I came back. When I came back, it was like I have already psyched my mind up so I knew where I was going. I met up with a few people who are helping me on the journey and it just helped my career. I was just doing the right thing at the right time. So, I feel like it's a blessing. Some people don't get that.”

Putting Dancegod Lloyd on the spot at an Afro Nation concert killed his fears, and on that day, he said to himself: ‘no one can challenge me.’

“When I was put on the spot to dance on stage at the Afronation event – it had a lot of people there. That was the biggest crowd I have danced in front of. It was an amazing feeling and I just did a great performance. I had a great performance and I was like, okay, from now onwards, no one can challenge me,” Dancegod Lloyd grins cheerfully.

He can brag and boast of being a top dancer in Ghana and Africa because he has worked with top music stars on the continent. His breakthrough came when one of Beyoncé’s choreographers reached out to him to feature in the singer’s “Already” music video which features dancehall star Shatta Wale.

“I have worked with a couple of artistes. I've worked with Eugy, Mr Eazi, King Promise, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and the biggest, Beyoncé,” he brags.

“So, I joined the "Already" challenge. It was trending at that time. I was going back and forth with my manager about whether to join the challenge or not. I finally jumped on it and it was very surprising. Everyone in Ghana talked about it. I posted it on both Facebook and Instagram it reached a lot of people. People from Brazil, New York, people from all parts of the world commented on the video and then, boom! I got a message from Jaquel Knight – one of Beyonce's choreographers,” on how he connected with Queen Bey.

He owes it all to Facebook – a social media tool that gave him the opportunity to showcase his talent to millions of people across the globe.

“Had it not been Facebook, I wouldn't have had this opportunity. I'm really privileged to be using social media at this time in my life,” he opens his arms as he smiles at the camera.

Dance With a Purpose Academy – an open dance academy for young talents – was co-founded by Dancegod Lloyd. He is using this platform to raise future champions in the dance fraternity.

“I wanted to be an entertainer but some other coaches want to be dance instructors; others want to be commercial dancers. So, we give people the platform to help them. Automatically you are going to find where your capabilities are. We basically use our social media platform to share their talents with the world, and when the world accepts them, now they can show them their real self. To be a member of the academy, you have to be very passionate about dance and have to be loyal.”

On the challenges he is facing in the industry? Dancegod says some people take him for granted and don’t value him. People who acquire his service decide what he deserves without putting into consideration his time and creative space.