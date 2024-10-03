ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Darkovibes explains why artistes use 'weed’ before recording or performances

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician Darkovibes has explained why he and some other artistes smoke marijuana before stage performances and during studio recording sessions.

Darkovibes releases infectious single.
Darkovibes releases infectious single.

Speaking on 3FM Drive on 1 October 2024, Darkovibes shared that they use marijuana primarily to relax their minds, particularly after long recording sessions or when preparing for extended performances at concerts.

Recommended articles

Darkovibes releases infectious single.
Darkovibes releases infectious single. Pulse Ghana

He elaborated, "We don’t walk around with stuff like that. It’s recreational. If we are singing and recording songs, then we use it to cool our brains because sometimes we sing for the whole day, 24 hours or 48 hours. So, it’s just to cool the brains a bit."

Darkovibes also mentioned that, despite his past, he now allows himself to be searched by authorities as he no longer carries marijuana in public.

ADVERTISEMENT
Darkovibes
Darkovibes ece-auto-gen

He said, "They search me. I even allow myself to be searched because if I have a gun or knife on me, they can arrest me, but I don’t even walk around with that."

He further referenced Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020 (Act 1019), which allows for the cultivation of cannabis for medical and industrial purposes.

According to him, although he does not carry the substance when in public, he complies with the searches because he believes it is the right thing to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020 (Act 1019) has legalised the cultivation of cannabis for medical and industrial purposes.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale slams Ghanaian youth for calling on him to speak on #FreeTheCitizens

Darkoo says she is happy and she has a good relationship with God [Instagram/Darkoo]

I've been happy since I told my mum I'm a lesbian - Singer Darkoo

Kelvyn Boy Photo by Starmaker Covenant Studios

Kelvyn Boy reveals Stonebwoy is refusing to make peace with him despite efforts

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale drops political advice on how his fans should vote