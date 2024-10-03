Darkovibes explains why artistes use 'weed’ before recording or performances

Pulse Ghana

He elaborated, "We don’t walk around with stuff like that. It’s recreational. If we are singing and recording songs, then we use it to cool our brains because sometimes we sing for the whole day, 24 hours or 48 hours. So, it’s just to cool the brains a bit."

Darkovibes also mentioned that, despite his past, he now allows himself to be searched by authorities as he no longer carries marijuana in public.

He said, "They search me. I even allow myself to be searched because if I have a gun or knife on me, they can arrest me, but I don’t even walk around with that."

He further referenced Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020 (Act 1019), which allows for the cultivation of cannabis for medical and industrial purposes.

According to him, although he does not carry the substance when in public, he complies with the searches because he believes it is the right thing to do.

