'Gh December' - Davido confirms he will be performing in Ghana this December

Fans in Ghana are buzzing with excitement about Davido's upcoming performance. However, there is some skepticism among Ghanaians due to a past incident involving Wizkid. Last year, Wizkid was supposed to headline a concert in Ghana but failed to show up, leaving about 5,000 disappointed fans waiting for almost 12 hours.

Despite this previous incident, Davido reassures his fans in Ghana that he is committed to delivering an electrifying and unforgettable performance. His successful world tour has already showcased his dedication to his fans worldwide, and he is determined to make his stop in Ghana a memorable one.

