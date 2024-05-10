ADVERTISEMENT
Davido slams American blog over photoshopped picture of him in lingerie

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He announced that he would not be making another album after his next one.

Davido expresses his anger over doctored image of him in lingerie
Davido expresses his anger over doctored image of him in lingerie

Taking to X on May 9, 2024, the singer called the platform out and then posted the original picture which is a mirror selfie of himself in a towel taken in the bathroom.

"Nah God go punish THE SHADE BOROUGH," Davido said.

He made another post that same night claiming that he would not be releasing another album after the next. His post read, "Y'all niggas really want me out of the game that bad?? Oya after next album I no do again. So una fit get peace."

His clarification led to collective rage from his fans and Nigerians at large over the doctored lingerie picture as they expressed their anger in the comment section.

A comment read, "Sue the blog and every single account that posted the nonsense edit. There’s a fine line between bants and tarnishing someone’s reputation."

The original picture Davido posted [X/Davido]
The original picture Davido posted [X/Davido] Pulse Nigeria
"That Shade whatever page keeps posting fake & false news about Naija celebrities. Instead for us to fight them, we are using fake news as banter cos of stanship. Nigerians, stand up," said another angry fan.

Another comment read, "E no go better for that the shade. They want you bring you down by all means but God pass them."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

