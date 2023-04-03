Delay brings Hajia Bintu close to tears as she talks about her missing father (WATCH)

Hajia Bintu, who took a long emotional pause before answering the question, revealed that her father is missing. According to her, she has never seen her father before and has no clue about his whereabout.

Hajia Bintu Pulse Ghana

"I have never met my father before, my whole life I have never set eyes on him," she told the host of the show. "I hear his name is George," she added.

According to the TikTok star, even his father's mother (her grandmother whom she lived with) has no idea of where her son is. "The last time we heard from him, he was in Nigeria," Bintu told Delay.

Admitting that her missing father gets her thinking, Hajia Bintu added that sometimes "I want to know why he hasn't been in the picture". According to the curvaceous social media influencer, she doesn't have any idea of how he looks like because she has never seen his photo before.