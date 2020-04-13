“Recently people are tagging me as a lesbian. They say I sleep with colleague women but I take solace in Exodus 23: 23(For my angel will go before you and bring you into the land of the Amorites, Hittites, Perizzites, Canaanites, Hivites, and Jebusites, so you may live there. And I will destroy them completely)”, she said in a recent interview.

According to the Ghanaian Gospel singer, who is in her 40s, even though she has had a number of proposals from men, she’s still waiting on God’s direction to take any personal decision.“I get a lot of men walking into the studios of Rainbow Radio where I preach saying God has asked them to marry me but because God has not told me anything yet I am patiently waiting upon Him.

“It is only God I depend on for direction. I prefer to worship the Lord, stay single and inherit the kingdom of God than marry and not go to heaven. A lot of Christians will not go to heaven because of marriage. It is preventing so many Christians from worshipping God,” she added

Diana Asamoah

This is not the first time the issue about marriage has come up with the Evangelist. In an interview with Delay on the Delay Show last year, the award-winning singer expressed no interest at all in marriage.“I’ve no desire for Marriage. What I desire now is to preach the word of God. I’ve never been married and I’ve no child but that isn’t my priority now. I’ve never prayed for my marriage,” she told Delay