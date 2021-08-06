Diana Hamilton celebrates 16th wedding anniversary with her husband

Today (August 6) marks the couple’s 16th wedding anniversary, and to celebrate this, the reigning “Artiste of the Year” has taken to social media to share a sweet message to her husband.

In her message, the “Adom” hitmaker said her husband is the best husband God ever created and when given the chance, she will marry him all over again.

“16 years ago, I married the best husband God ever created and given the chance, I will do it all over again with him. Happy anniversary my love @josephokoihamilton,” She captioned a video slide of their throwback photos.

Diana Hamilton, for the past four or five years, always takes to her social media pages to celebrate her wedding anniversary.

Last year, she marked their anniversary with a throwback photo from their wedding and attached it with a heart-warming message.

In her caption, she indicated that her husband has ‘been solidly behind me but still led us through this beautiful journey.’

She further stated that she is grateful to her husband and thanked God for the ‘grace He has given us.’

“For 15 years, you’ve been solidly behind me but still led us through this beautiful journey and for that I’m really grateful to you and I thank God for the grace He’s given us. I love you so much @josephokoihamilton. 15years down, forever to go my love,” he said.

Diana Hamilton has always cherished her husband. When she won the 'Artiste of the Year' at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, her husband was the first person she called on the phone to announce her win.