Diana Hamilton wins Artiste of the Year for VGMA22

Gospel artiste Diana Hamilton has become the second gospel artiste to bag the topmost award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

The Adom hitmaker was on Saturday, June 26, crowned the 2021 Artiste of the Year at this year’s event held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

She also bagged the Most Popular Song of the Year award with her hit song 'Adom'.

Other award winners on the night included, Eno Barony, who won the Best Rap Performance of the Year award at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The self-acclaimed Rap Goddess became the first female act to take home the coveted award.

Ebo Barony beat tough competition from Sarkodie, Joey B, Medikal, Strongman and Amerado to secure the spot.

