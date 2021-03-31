RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

“Donzy and Gabbana” - Nana Agradaa trolled on social media for pronouncing D&G wrongly (VIDEO)

David Mawuli

Social media trolls have taken on popular Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Agradaa over her failed attempt to pronounce the name of high-end fashion brand, Dolce & Gabbana.

Nana Agradaa pronounces D&C

Photo: Pulse Ghana

Nana Agradaa, the owner of Agradaa TV, has always bragged about possessing high-end brands, including fake ones.

In her usual antics, she shared a video on social media bragging about owning a D&G bag.

But in her attempt to pronounced the full meaning of the Italian luxury fashion brand, she goofed.

“You see my bag? Donzy and Gabbana!” she slipped up.

Social media immediately took her on and trolled her like never before.

“Yo! Jokes aside.. Nana Agradaa if u want to beef me go straight to the point .. what is all this?” Hip-hop/hiplife musician Donzy Chaka trolled.

“Donzy and gababa. Eeiiii okomfo Cinderella,” Instagram user ‘sigelz’ said. Another Instagram user ‘jannicetagoe’ also wrote: “Donzy papa paaaaa. I never knew you had a bag line”.

David Mawuli

