According to the 'Open Gate' singer, the twins who form the Dope Nation music group were his classmates at nursery school and they have been cool, hence, he won't disrespect or speak ill against them. " So me I know them as Michael and Tonny at St Laurens," he said.

This is coming after Eugene, whilst commenting about the twins parting ways Lynx Entertainment said he is happy they out from the record labelthat manages him and KiDi as well because 'what will be shared among 4 boys will now be shared among two boys'.

READ ALSO: P Diddy expresses excitement over working with Burna Boy; says he prayed for it

Eugene reacting to the comment that Dope Nation expressed their disappointment in, said his comment was on a lighter note and didn't expect the media will fuel it into negativity.

kuami Eugene

Speaking to Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, he also added that people should remember that he is still a kid, hence, such playful utterances sometimes shouldn't be taken seriously.