Efia Odo sheds tears as she reveals how she suffered due to her absentee father (Video)

Efia Odo disclosed that she had an estranged relationship with her father, as he was absent from her life during her childhood years in the US. She stated that she only got to speak with her father when she returned to Ghana some years back.

She said: "I didn't know my dad until I returned to Ghana in 2015. He was like a stranger to me." The socialite also added that the lack of parental love and emotional connection with her father affected her, citing some of her childhood experiences.

She said: "My issues with my father affected me. I remember watching movies and seeing a bride dancing with her father at her wedding, and I would start crying. There was something inside of me that wanted that connection with my father so badly. It's not happening because I am not allowing it. It is hard for me."

Efia comes from Juabeng in the Ashanti region of Ghana. Andrea Owusu also known as Efia Odo was a U.S based assistant nurse who relocated to Ghana. She was born on the 18th of July 1993 and hails from Juaben in the Ashanti region of Ghana and is currently pursuing her passion in acting and music.

Below is the video of Efia Odo speaking about her relationship with her father: