In a Facebook post last month, Bullgod expressed disappointment with how Ghanaian musicians are missing out on opportunities to sell their craft on huge international platforms.
Efya says Bullgod embarrassed her with 'Wizkid and partying' comments
Famous Ghanaian singer, Efya, has opened up about feeling embarrassed by a social media post from artist manager and entertainment pundit, Nana Asiamah Hanson, known as Bullgod.
“So R2Bees and Efya can chill with Wizkid anytime he’s in Ghana but can’t join him on international stages an showcase their talents?” Bullgod had posted.
But in a promotional video of Atuu to be aired on UTV tomorrow, August 26, the Best in Me hitmaker said she has a good relationship with Bullgod who could have easily called her to express his views but chose to say such things on social media to embarrass her.
“I know Bulldog, he could have chosen to call me but he decided to sit on social media and say that to embarrass me. How does that help me as an artiste mentally,” she stated.
This is the first time the four time VGMA Vocal Artiste of the Year has directly responded to Bullgod’s comments which undoubtedly revived conversations about Efya’s perceived lack of interest to explore her music potentials to the fullest.
