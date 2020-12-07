John Dumelo is contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency parliamentary seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the incumbent MP, Lydia Alhassan, in the ongoing presidential and parliamentary election.

Although John Dumelo is an actor and a member of the creative arts sector, some of his fellow actors who endorsed Nana Addo stormed the constituency last week to campaign against him.

But he had a ‘last minute’ support from some actors, including Kofi Adjorlolo, Roselyn Ngissah, Pascalin Edwards and wife of John Dumelo, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, who stormed his constituency to campaign against his opponent Lydia Alhassan.

Now, he has gained another support from the creative arts, but it came at the eleventh hour.

Gospel musician Sonnie Badu has said he wants Ghanaians to vote John Dumelo, adding that he is extremely proud of him.

He shared a photo of John Dumelo on his Instagram page with the caption: “Whiles I stay away from politics as Advised by a wise man, I choose to wish this man, my brother and friend the best of luck ... @johndumelo1. I am extremely proud of you ... now guys hear me .. I am a national asset and I serve all presidents, but I would love to see this man win .. I am so proud of you John.”