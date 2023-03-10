ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fans troll Fella Makafui over Sandra Ankobiah reportedly ignoring her at Serwaa's party

Dorcas Agambila

Serwaa Amihere’s 33rd birthday party held at Office and Co was full of excitement and controversy.

Sandra Ankobiah snubs Fella Makafui
Sandra Ankobiah snubs Fella Makafui

Serwaa turned 33 years on March 8th 2023.

Recommended articles

Serwaa Amihere's friends came in their numbers and gifted her beautiful gifts. In some of the videos that have been trending online, she opened a red box containing jewellery and looked delighted.

The birthday girl danced with her friends and made merry whiles cutting her birthday cake together. The likes of Nana Aba Anamaoah and Fella Makafui were present to entertain her. She held a whine party at Office and Co where she invited friends to come and ship and shop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friends including Sandra Ankobiah, Nana Aba Anamoah, Fella Makafui and others thronged Serwaa’s private office to celebrate her.

However, a video that has surfaced on social media is causing a stir as Sandra Ankobiah looked down on Fella Makafui and wouldn’t talk to her.

In a video sighted online, Sandra Ankobiah snubbed Fella Makafui without thinking twice, she wouldn’t talk to her or give her an eye for courtesy’s sake!

Meanwhile, Fella Makafui was right in front of her speaking to another friend whose demeanour was very unwelcoming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile the ever-gorgeous Serwaa Amihere was too hyped for the party. She was all smiles with her friends as she cut the birthday cake, with each one holding her hand while cutting the cake.

She also impressed customers and guests at the birthday party with her dance moves.

Watch the video below;

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Snowfall: Popular American series features David Dontoh with lead stars in Ghana Kente

Snowfall: Popular American series features David Dontoh with lead stars in Ghana Kente

Gospel singer Cwesi Oteng backs Shugatiti against Nasir; says 'it's not by strength

Gospel singer Cwesi Oteng backs Shugatiti against Nasir; says 'it's not by strength

Selina Boateng

'I realised sex is medicinal after I got married; it's a God-ordained feeling - Selina Boateng

Stonebwoy speak on Ashaiman brutality

Stonebwoy breaks silence on Ashaiman brutality as he releases statement from New York