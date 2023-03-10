Fans troll Fella Makafui over Sandra Ankobiah reportedly ignoring her at Serwaa's party

Serwaa Amihere's friends came in their numbers and gifted her beautiful gifts. In some of the videos that have been trending online, she opened a red box containing jewellery and looked delighted.

The birthday girl danced with her friends and made merry whiles cutting her birthday cake together. The likes of Nana Aba Anamaoah and Fella Makafui were present to entertain her. She held a whine party at Office and Co where she invited friends to come and ship and shop.

Friends including Sandra Ankobiah, Nana Aba Anamoah, Fella Makafui and others thronged Serwaa’s private office to celebrate her.

However, a video that has surfaced on social media is causing a stir as Sandra Ankobiah looked down on Fella Makafui and wouldn’t talk to her.

In a video sighted online, Sandra Ankobiah snubbed Fella Makafui without thinking twice, she wouldn’t talk to her or give her an eye for courtesy’s sake!

Meanwhile, Fella Makafui was right in front of her speaking to another friend whose demeanour was very unwelcoming.

Meanwhile the ever-gorgeous Serwaa Amihere was too hyped for the party. She was all smiles with her friends as she cut the birthday cake, with each one holding her hand while cutting the cake.

She also impressed customers and guests at the birthday party with her dance moves.