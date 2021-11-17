The love birds showed off their new duplex home a few days ago to the surprise of the many. The all-white plush home came with a customized swimming pool named after Island their daughter.
Fella Makafui gives tour inside new mansion; says 'we have 5 more properties' (WATCH)
Fella Makafui has disclosed that it took 5 months for Medikal and herself to build the new 4-bedroom mansion they have moved into.
According to the couple, the newly built house is for their daughter.
Speaking about her new home at their house warming party, Fella Makafui said “it’s great, but this is not the first time I am building, or we are doing something like this" and revealed that "we have a lot of properties. More than 5 properties.”
When asked how many rooms does the house contain, she replied, “ four-bedroom” and upon further probe mentioned that it took them 5 months to build it. Hear more from her in the video below.
