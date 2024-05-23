Fella Makafui logs out of social media as backlash intensifies amid divorce dispute

Before making this decision, Fella expressed her belief that time would eventually vindicate her.

Remaining confident that the truth will prevail, Fella took to Instagram to announce her hiatus from social media.

In her post, she simply stated, "Logging out, back soon," while informing her followers that her next public appearance will be at the premiere of her upcoming movie in Kumasi next month.

Following Medikal's explosive allegations against her, Fella has faced relentless criticism on social media, with accusations ranging from abuse to infidelity.

In a series of social media posts on May 18, 2024, Medikal aired grievances about their marital troubles, detailing accusations of abuse, infidelity, and invasion of privacy purportedly committed by Fella and her family.

As a result, Fella's reputation has suffered a significant blow in the public eye.

Earlier, while confirming the end of her four-year marriage to Medikal in a press statement, Fella expressed disappointment over the public airing of their grievances, which she believes has tarnished her reputation.

The statement, dated May 18, 2024, announced the amicable dissolution of their marriage, with Fella emphasizing her commitment to legal action to ensure her and her daughter's well-being and establish proper co-parenting arrangements.

