Fella Makafui was invited by Police, not arrested - Manager clarifies

Sarpong refuted claims that Makafui was involved in selling or promoting unapproved products. He emphasized that most of the products in question had received necessary approvals, while the rest were undergoing the endorsement process.

Reports had earlier suggested that the Actress and entrepreneur Precious Fella Makafui has been arrested, facilitated by investigative documentary filmmaking firm, ISPYGH 247, in collaboration with the Pharmacy Council Ghana.

She was arrested on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, for engaging in unlawful activities related to the sale of unregistered drugs.

Her crime also includes false advertising, and the dissemination of unapproved adverts by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)

After a six-month surveillance operation monitoring Fella’s social media posts on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, Akwasi Koranteng, the lead investigator, and his team of undercover journalists from ISPYGH 247 gathered evidence of her illegal activities.

Following her arrest, 16 different products including Fertility Tea (Fibroid And Womb Tea), Butt And Hips Enlargement Syrup, Butt And Hip Enlargement Oil, Booty Cream, Booty Scrub, Hip And Big Butt Tea, Breast Firming And Enlargement Cream were confiscated.

Other products confiscated from her shop in Mempeasem were Vagina Detox Pearls, Male Sexual Vitality Tea, Spice Herbal Infection Mixture, Yoni Wash Gel, Orgasmic Gel, Weight Gain Syrup, Spice Coded Powder, Tiger Herbal Mixture and Sweet Drip Honey

In a statement issued, the investigators said Fella admitted that most of the drugs she sold were not registered with the FDA.

These developments follow recent comments by Medikal, Makafui's estranged husband, suggesting that she had undergone plastic surgery to enhance her body. Medikal claimed that Makafui misled the public by attributing her physical changes to the drugs she was selling.

